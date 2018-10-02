Zafar Butt urges UN to ply role in resolution of Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt, has appealed to the UN to play its role in the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

Zafar Akbar Butt addressing meetings in different area of Srinagar welcomed the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres’ recent remarks in which he expressed serious concern over the grim situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

The JKSM Chairman said that tripartite talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership was the best way to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

