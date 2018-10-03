Bijbehara residents irked by repeated ‘surveys’ by troops

Srinagar, October 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, residents of Bijbehara town have complained of repeated cordon and search operations in the name of surveys conducted by Indian troops.

Locals told media that Indian troops had been breaking into different localities of the town after regular intervals in the name of collecting data from the families residing in the area.

“They (troops) take names of every member of the household, phone numbers, information about professions and vehicles owned by the families,” the residents said. They maintained that the army personnel had been visiting after a few days to collect the data afresh.

“Only yesterday I asked an army man why they are visiting regularly and he replied that they come to see if any one new was born in the area,” said one local. “I was perplexed and disgusted with the reply.”

The troops have also numbered the houses in the town with black paint, for reasons better known to them, the locals said.

The residents complained that the troops come during the day time when the male members are out of their houses, putting the womenfolk to utter discomfort.

