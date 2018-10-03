IOK witnessing military operation on elections’ pretext: Malik

Srinagar, October 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that a massive military operation has been launched under the garb of municipality and panchayat elections in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik said this in a statement before his arrest by police in Srinagar. He said that many resistance leaders and activists had been arrested, slapped with draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted to jails outside Kashmir. “Scores of youth have also been detained and lodged in jails and police stations across the Valley,” he said.

The JKLF chief slammed the occupation authorities over his detention, saying that voices of dissent were being crushed ahead of local bodies’ elections.

“In democracy people are given space to express their views. Boycott of elections is a democratic right, but in Kashmir no peaceful political dissent is allowed and political leaders and activists are put behind the bars,” he said.

Muhammad Yasin Malik said that New Delhi had always portrayed elections as being a vote in their favour. “Innocent killings are going on unabated, beating and humiliating people under the garb of cordon and search operations has been expedited, use of black laws like PSA to cage down political dissent is at its peak,” he said.

