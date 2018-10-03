Renovation work at Jamia Masjid Srinagar after 250 years

Srinagar, October 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Srinagar’s historical Jamia Masjid is being renovated after 250 years by the Masjid’s Anjuman-e-Auqaf under the supervision of a team of experts.

The renovation work is in progress as per the original design of the Masjid.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who delivers weekly sermon at the Jamia Masjid on every Friday, in a tweet said, “Alhamdulillah, restoration work is in progress on the heritage minarets of the historic Jamia Masjid after a gap of around 250 years.”

He chaired a meeting of the Auqaf members to take stock of the ongoing repair and restoration work at the grand mosque.

To reach the Masjid roof the walls of the four minarets have interior stairs in the circular form that end in the lounges of each minaret. The entire city of Srinagar can be viewed from these high minarets. The roof is constructed by using timber and iron bars.

The Masjid was constructed in 1394 A.D. under the patronage of Sultan Sikandar Shah under the order of Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA), son of Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani (RA). Years later, Sultan Sikandar Shah’s son Zain-ul-Abidin carried out the renovation and extension of the mosque. It witnessed several natural disasters and other calamities, but was renovated after every calamity. Maharaja Pratap Singh undertook the last renovation of this Masjid.

The Jamia Masjid presents a fine example of Indo-Saracenic architecture, which is a blend of Indian and Mughal styles. The impressive structure has 370 wooden pillars that speak of architectural excellence. It is a major tourist attraction in the old city.

