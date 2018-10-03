Sehrai concerned over plight of Kashmiri detainees

Military operation launched in IOK in name of sham polls

Srinagar, October 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the delaying tactics being employed by the occupation authorities regarding release of the detainees. He appealed to the International Committee of Red Cross, Asia Watch and other world human rights organisations to come for the rescue of the Kashmiri political prisoners, who were not even provided with basic facilities mentioned in the jail manuals.

The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a massive military operation had been launched under the garb of local bodies and panchayat elections in the territory. The JKLF Chief, who was arrested by the Indian police, yesterday, to prevent him from spearheading election boycott campaign, said that many resistance leaders and activists had been detained, booked under draconian law Public Safety Act and shifted to jails outside the Kashmir Valley. The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in his statement condemned the arrest of Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The Joint resistance leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, called for a complete shutdown in the occupied territory on Monday to protest against the farcical municipal and Panchayat elections in the territory. The phase-wise municipal and Panchayat polls will commence in the territory on Monday, the 8th of October.

Meanwhile, clashes between Indian troops and protesters erupted at Lal Chowk in Islamabad district, today, after the troops launched a cordon and search operation in the area. Residents of Bijbehara have complained of repeated cordon and search operations on the pretext of surveys by the Indian troops. The locals told media that the troops barge into different localities and harass the inmates without any reason.

Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir, Democratic Freedom Party and Muslim League in their statements denounced frequent nocturnal raids and spree of arrests and harassment unleashed by the Indian forces in every nook and corner of the territory.

