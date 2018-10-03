Sehrai urges HR bodies to come for rescue of IOK detainees

Srinagar, October 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has urged the International Committee of Red Cross, Asia Watch and other world human rights organisations to take a serious note of the miserable plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the delaying tactics being employed by the occupation authorities regarding release of the Kashmiri political prisoners. “This is the prime cause that political prisoners are languishing behind the bars for years. Existence of humanity with peace and justice is an accepted fact in every society and a system is guarded by the parameters of prevailing justice and human rights,” he said.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai pointed out that when justice was delayed or denied, system would not flourish. “The detention of Kashmiri political prisoners is prolonged on one pretext or another resulting in incarceration of not only months, but years without any progress in trial requirement. Non-provision of escorts for appearing in court hearings was a regular exercise,” he added.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said that police and civil administration were showing highhandedness towards the prisoners breaking every record of harshness. “Height of the matter is, the prisoners are not being given rights mentioned in jail manuals and even relatives are denied to meet their near and dear ones,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...