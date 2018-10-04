CASOs, arrests ahead of sham polls widely denounced

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have expressed concern over cordon and search operations and arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists ahead of sham municipal and panchayat elections in the territory.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, during his visit to many families of illegally detained youth in Srinagar condemned the ongoing operation against the Kashmiri leaders and youth. He said innocent youth are being arrested from across the valley particularly south Kashmir.

He appealed to the UN to take practical measures for release of Kashmiri prisoners suffering from various ailments including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Peer Saifullah.

He also strongly condemned the arrest of JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and said that it was responsibility of the UN to ensure release of the Kashmiri prisoners.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement expressed deep concern over the continued detention of Kashmiri political activists, youth and party workers. He said that health condition of many detenues including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Hilal Baig, Sarjan Barkati and Muhammad Ayoub Dar was not good and they needed special treatment.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat Islami in a statement also denounced the military and police operation unleashed by the Indian forces in the name of municipal and panchayat election in occupied Kashmir.

Peoples Political Front Chairman, Musaddiq Aadil, in a statement issued in Srinagar criticized India for cancelling the meeting of its Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj, with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York recently.

