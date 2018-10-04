DGP, DC Pulwama file reply in killing case

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama and the Director General of Police have filed their reply in a petition before the human rights commission seeking probe into the killing of Faizan Ahmed Poswaal, son of a doctor from Khrew Ladhoo area of Pulwama district.

The troops shot dead Faizan Ahmed Poswaal during anti-India demonstrations in Thamuna area of the district.

In his reply, the Deputy Commissioner stated that on June 29, 2018, Faizan Ahmed Poswaal, son of Dr Abdul Ghani resident of Khrew Ladhoo, sustained bullet injuries later succumbed and the investigations are going on.

In his report before the Commission, the DGP said, some civilians were injured and one of them identified as Faizaan who later succumbed to his injuries.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, had filed a petition before the Commission seeking details of the incident and reasons and circumstances under which Faizaan was killed.

