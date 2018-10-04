JKSDMI highlights Kashmir dispute at UK, European parliament

Birmingham, October 04 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) in the annual conference of the ruling Conservative Party of UK met more than 50 members of parliament, ministers and hundreds of delegates and apprised them of the worst state of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

The Chairperson of ‘Friends of Kashmir’, MEP Anthea McIntyre announced to hold a special function at the European Parliament on November 06 to pay tributes to the Jammu martyrs.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) led by its Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain held meetings with the MEPs and ministers and distributed copies of the recent repost of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Kashmir. The delegation urged the MEPs and ministers to support the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and condemn the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International had started a comprehensive campaign in the UK and European Parliaments to expose Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

