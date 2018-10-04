NIA raids house of Salahuddin’s detained son

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the sleuths of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided in Srinagar the residence of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salauddin’s illegally detained son, Shakeel Ahmed.

Family sources of Shakeel Ahmed informed media that the NIA conducted the raid at their Rambagh residence in Srinagar and made extensive searches. Shakeel, who was arrested by the NIA, is lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail for the past one month.

Earlier, the NIA had also raided the residence of a Kashmiri businessman Aijaz Ahmed Hakak at Nowhatta in Srinagar on Tuesday.

