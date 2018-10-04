Protest calendar against sham polls

Shutdown observed in Kulgam, Tral

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a complete shutdown on Monday when the enactment of a drama will be staged by India in the name of municipal and panchayat elections in the territory.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik while issuing protest calendar asked people to observe subsequent shutdown in their respective areas as per the poll schedule on 10th, 13th and 16th October 2018 to express their resentment against the election ploy. The leaders said that as part of Doval doctrine, an attempt was being made to thrust an exercise in the name of elections on the people of Kashmir to break their resolve for standing up against India for their fundamental right.

Complete shutdown was observed for the sixth consecutive day, today, in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district against the establishment of a new army camp at Redwani. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road in Qaimoh, Khudwani, Redwani, Ghat, Hawoora and Mishpoora areas of the district.

Normal life was crippled in Tral area of Pulwama district due to protest strike against the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act on a local shopkeeper, Hilal Ahmad Dhobi.

Meanwhile, a petition filed in the Human Rights Commission of the occupied territory revealed that the health condition of illegally detained Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, had deteriorated because of being denied medical treatment inside Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail. The petition filed by rights activist Advocate Syed Mujtaba Hussain maintained that DeM leaders Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi were also suffering from unattended health issues in the jail.

The sleuths of India’s National Investigation Agency raided the residence of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salauddin’s illegally detained son, Shakeel Ahmed. Shakeel was arrested after a raid by the NIA at his Rambagh residence in Srinagar a month ago, and was presently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail.

On the other hand, a Srinagar court extended the judicial remand of journalist, Asif Sultan, till October 10. He was picked up by the Indian police from his home in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on August 27.

