Shutdown in Kulgam, Tral against Indian forces’ actions

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed for the sixth consecutive day, today, in Qaimoh area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district against the establishment of a new army camp at Redwani village.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road in Qaimoh, Khudwani, Redwani, Ghat, Hawoora and Mishpoora areas of the district.

The locals said, Indian army’s 1-Rashtariya Rifles has established a camp in the village and both army and special operation group of police are now camped there. Seeking the camp’s removal from the area, the villagers said the camp was established without any permission from the district administration. “There are at least four camps within the radius of 6 kilometers at Khudwani, Rampora, Frisal and now Redwani,” they said.

Meanwhile, normal life was crippled in Tral area of Pulwama district due to shutdown in protest against the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on a local shopkeeper. The shopkeeper, Hilal Ahmed Dhobi, was slapped with PSA on Monday and was shifted to a jail in Jammu.

As a mark of protest, shops and business establishments in Tral remained closed while transport was off the road.

