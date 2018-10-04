SPOs barred from performing guard duty in IOK

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in the face of rising incidents of running away with guns, Indian police have barred all Special Police Officers (SPOs) from performing duties of personal security guards.

Muneer Khan, Additional Director General of Police, in a written communication immediately directed withdrawal of all SPOs from performing the duties of personal security officers to protected persons.

“It has been observed that some SPOs are performing the PSO (personal security officer) duties, which is not in accordance with the security norms,” the directions read.

All Senior Superintendents of Police have been directed not to deploy the SPOs for PSO duties.

Like this: Like Loading...