Yasin Malik condemns assault on Kashmiri student in Nioda

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the brutal assault on a Kashmiri student at Nioda near Indian capital Delhi in which the said student has sustained grave injuries.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmiri student, Ahtisham, was assaulted by goons near Sharda University where he is perusing education. He was beaten ruthlessly while police were watching silently.

He said that it was not first time when a Kashmiri faced brutal Indian face but part of a larger war that India and media had started against Kashmiris. He said that Kashmiris were being pushed to the wall by India and fanatic goons working at the orders of their political masters and attacking Kashmiris.

If Indian authorities failed to stop these heinous attacks Kashmiris will be left with no option but to launch a full-fledged agitation against it, the JKLF chairman added

Meanwhile, the JKLF chairman paid rich tributes to martyr Manzoor Ahmad Butt on his martyrdom day. Manzoor Ahmad Butt was the younger brother of Shaheed father of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and embraced martyrdom on 4th October, 1995.

