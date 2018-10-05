Election boycott posters distributed in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Young Men’s League led by its Chairman, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, today, visited several places in Srinagar and distributed among the people the posters highlighting the importance of election boycott in the territory.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi speaking on the occasion appealed to the people to remain aloof from the upcoming sham elections. He said that casting votes under the Indian constitution was treason with the blood of Kashmiri martyrs. He said from 1947 till date Kashmiri people have rendered countless sacrifices for their birthright to self-determination and not for development.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, at Maisuma in Srinagar, today.

