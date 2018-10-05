HR body issues notices to Kupwara DC, SSP in killing case

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the member of Human Rights Commission, Abdul Hameed Wani, has issued notices to Deputy Commissioner and the SSP of Kupwara asking them to file a report into the killing of an oofcial of Beacon company in Indian Army firing on September 30 in Rangwar Kralpora area of Kupwara.

The notices came in response to the petition filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. The petitioner had prayed for the high level probe into the killing of Beacon official identified as Umesh of Tamil Nadu.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, hailing the stance taken by the Commission, said that it hardly matters whether the slain belonged to Kashmir or not. “I demand a thorough probe into the incident to find out how Umesh was killed. Kashmir is a place where even non-locals too aren’t spared by the Indian Army,” he said.

