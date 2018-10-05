India urged to stop killing innocent Kashmiris

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, has urged India to stop killing innocent Kashmiris.

Mukhtar Ahmed Waza addressing a public gathering at Damhaal in Islamabad district appealed to the international human rights organizations to play role in stopping the ongoing bloodshed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He said, “It is high time for the world community to intervene and urge New Delhi to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people.” He urged the UN to take serious steps for settlement of the Kashmir dispute, which posed serious threat to the regional peace.

