JKMC holds sit-in protest in Srinagar against detentions

Fresh arrest spree ahead of sham polls denounced

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) held a sit-in protest in Srinagar, today, against the continued illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and other Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The Acting Chairman of the party, Advocate Abdul Hameed, led the sit-in protest while senior executive members including Nazir Ahmed Lone, Merajuddin Soleh, Muhammad Shafi Mir, Bashir Ahmed Mir, Bilal Ahmed Shah, Farooq Ahmed Reshi, Bashir Ahmed Teli, Muhammad Ramzan, Shameem Saqi, and M S Magray participated in it.

Advocate Abdul Hameed addressing on the occasion urged the people to stay away from farcical local bodies and panchayat elections and also demanded release of all illegally detained political leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Dar.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar condemned the fresh arrest spree ahead of the so-called civic polls. He said that New Delhi had been using the election drama to activate its collaborators in the territory. He said that political leaders, activists and youth had been arrested and many among them had been booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and put behind the bars. He supported the people of Redwani, Khudwani and adjoining areas of Kulgam district in their demand for removal of an Indian army camp.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League in his statement in Srinagar condemned the arrest spree and said that the authorities had converted the territory into a big prison. He also condemned the arrest of party Chairman, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, and shifting him to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

The Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahenji in her statement in Srinagar urged the people of occupied Kashmir to completely boycott the upcoming sham civic polls and give a message to India and the world community that they would not accept anything short of their right to self-determination.

