Malik flays military operation in name of sham polls in IOK

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the ongoing military operation in the name of sham elections.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said if participation in elections was a democratic right then boycotting the same was also democratic right. He said, on one hand, rulers were talking about upholding of democracy, but on the other, a spree of arrests and other undemocratic measures had been started by the authorities.

He said a military operation had been launched under the garb of so-called elections. Many pro-freedom leaders and activists have been arrested, slapped with PSA and shifted to jails outside the occupied territory, he deplored.

Terming the elections under Indian occupation as harmful to the Kashmir cause as well as to the interests of the people of Kashmir, the JKLF chairman said India has always portrayed these elections as being a vote in its favor.

Meanwhile, as per the JRL programme, various JKLF leaders and activists visited different areas of Srinagar and urged people to stay away from so-called elections. JKLF leaders and activists along with people from other walks of life also staged a peaceful demonstration against the bogus poll exercise at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Holding placards in hands and raising slogans against elections, the protesters held a sit-in, which was addressed by zonal General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Rashid. Others who participated in the protest included Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Professor Javed, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, Muhammad Hanif Dar and Merajuddin Parray. Many leaders and activists also visited other areas of the Valley and addressed gatherings, urging people not to take part in the upcoming elections. KMS—13A

