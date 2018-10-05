Massive crackdown launched ahead of polls in IOK

Demonstrations held against staging of election drama

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have launched a massive crackdown in the Valley particularly in South Kashmir ahead of the so-called Municipal and Panchayat elections, arresting dozens of people.

The phase-wise Municipal elections are set to begin from Monday, 8th October. The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for complete shutdown in the territory on the day to register protest against the holding of the polls.

Indian troops and police personnel raided several areas of Pulwama and Shopian districts of South Kashmir over the past couple of days and detained scores of people. The police also arrested Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, from Maisuma area of Srinagar, today. The authorities have also established dozens of check-posts in different areas of Srinagar, causing huge inconvenience to the people particularly commuters.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said that for the people of Kashmir holding of elections whether for panchayat or Indian Parliament had lost all value. He said that any electoral process in the territory was aimed at misleading the world community into believing that things were under control and that the people were happy under the Indian rule.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Awami Action Committee and other pro-freedom organizations held demonstrations in Hyderpora, Lal Chowk, Nowhatta and other areas of Srinagar, today, against holding of the so-called local bodies and panchayat elections in the territory. The demonstrations were participated by Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Hameed Elahi, Muhammad Maqbool Magami and Imtiaz Reshi. The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference staged a sit-in protest in Srinagar against the continued illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and other Kashmiris as well as against the election drama being staged by India in the territory. Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza addressed a gathering at Damhaal in Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed for the seventh consecutive day, today, in Qaimoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district against the establishment of a new army camp in Redwani village.

Two persons were killed while another was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Habbakadal area of Srinagar, today. The killed and injured persons were reportedly affiliated with pro-India National Conference.

In New York, speakers at a gathering of Kashmiri and Pakistani Americans held at Brooklyn said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Kashmir cause had kept the Kashmir dispute alive at the international level. The speakers included Sardar Masood Khan, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, the Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum.

Like this: Like Loading...