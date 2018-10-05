Military operation in name of civic elections in IOK denounced

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the fresh military operation in the name of the so-called civic polls under which nocturnal raids are being conducted at the residences of resistance leaders and activists.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that whenever election drama was enacted in Kashmir, it brought endless miseries and pain for the people in the form of sudden frisking operations, cordons and the trouble of every sort as youth were arrested and lodged in police stations.

It said that holding of sham polls in occupied Kashmir was a meaningless exercise till the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people by giving them their birthright to self-determination.

“Kashmir is a dispute and the world community particularly the United Nations has accepted this reality and now staging election drama is a move aimed at only diluting the basic nature of the dispute to befool the world body,” it added.

The Hurriyat forum said that the main motive behind the polls was to give an impression to the world community that all was well in occupied Kashmir while as the fact remained that polls were imposed on the people under the barrel of gun. It said that such measures could not change the basic nature of the dispute and that resistance leaders could not be forced into submission through pressure tactics.

The forum said that the entire occupied territory had been turned into a military fortress and the reign of terror unleashed by the Indian forces’ personnel should serve as an eye-opener for the world community.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League has urged the Kashmiri people to completely keep aloof from the upcoming sham civic polls. The JKML spokesman, Sajjad Ayubi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that participation in the farcical elections would mean that the Kashmiri people had forgotten the sacrifices of those who laid their lives for the Kashmir cause.

He said that the election drama was a well-planned conspiracy against the ongoing liberation movement and every Kashmiri was duty-bound to make the poll process ineffective.

