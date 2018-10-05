Qaimoh shuts on 7th day against setting up of army camp

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed for the seventh consecutive day, today, in Qaimoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district against the establishment of a new army camp in Redwani village.

All shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads in Qaimoh, Khudwani, Redwani, Ghat, Hawoora and Mishpoora areas of the district.

The locals have vowed to continue the shutdown until the camp is removed. They said that there had been frequent clashes between the troops and youth since the establishment of the camp. KMS—7M

