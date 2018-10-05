Sham election has lost all value for Kashmiris: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that holding of sham elections has lost all value for the people of Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said, any electoral process in such a place becomes mere eyewash and to propagate to outsiders that things are under control.

He urged people to stay away from the so-called elections by observing a complete shutdown in protest according to the programme already given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

He said right to self-determination is the most democratic and simple way for settlement of the Kashmir dispute, adding that the Kashmir dispute with multiple UN resolutions on it is today more alive, more urgent and more dangerous than ever.

He said people of Kashmir also want peace and prosperity as much as anyone else in the world but there can be no real peace without addressing truth and justice.

He said each generation of Kashmir since 1947 has persuaded for resolution of the dispute to put an end to the uncertainty and distress that arises for them because of it. But to no avail, it has lingered on and become chronic mostly because successive governments in India refuse to acknowledge or engage with this basic fact. Instead they use diversions and brute force to repress people to deter them from seeking the resolution.

Meanwhile after Friday prayers, the activists of Hurriyat forum and Awami Action Committee staged a protest outside Jamia Masjid against the arrest of Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth across Kashmir while rejecting the so-called elections.

Like this: Like Loading...