Two persons shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two persons were killed and another was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Srinagar city, today.

Unknown gunmen fired upon three persons in Habbakadal area of the city, injuring them critically. They were removed to a hospital for treatment where two of them, Mushtaq Ahmed Wani and Nazir Ahmed Wani, were declared as brought dead. The condition of the third one identified as Shakeel Ahmed Zangoo is stated to be critical.

The killed and injured persons are reportedly the workers of pro-India National Conference.

