20 passengers killed, 16 injured in IOK road accident

Jammu, October 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least twenty passengers were killed and sixteen others injured in a road mishap in Ramban district of Jammu.

The accident took place when a minibus on way to Ramban from Banihal skidded off the road on Saturday morning and rolled down into a 200 feet deep gorge.

Meanwhile, at least sixteen Indian army commandos were injured in a road accident in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official told media that a truck carrying the army men of 23 PARA skidded off the road in Kanipora area of the district, resulting in the injuring of 16 soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). Some of the grievously injured troops were shifted to military hospital in Srinagar, he said.

A 30-year-old shopkeeper, Tawseef Ahmed Ganai, who was abducted by unidentified gunmen from his shop in Kupwara district earlier this week was found dead in Sopore, today. Tawseef was kidnapped from his shop in Younsoo area of Handwara on Wednesday and his body was recovered from an orchard in Harwan area of Sopore.

