Hurriyat forum opposes setting up of army camp in Kulgam

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly opposed the establishment of yet another army camp at Qaimoh in Redwani area of Kulgam district.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Kulgam had been left at the mercy of Indian army as the soldiers stationed in the new camp had made the life of people miserable. It said that the area already had a full-fledged army camp and setting up another one at Redwani was a move to force those living there to migrate to other places.

The Hurriyat forum said that even though the people of Redwani and Qaimoh area were on roads over the past one week against the setting up of the army camp, the authorities continued to turn a deaf ear to their demand.

The forum while supporting the people of Qaimoh, Redwani said that people of Kashmir would extend full support to the demand of removal of army camp. It said that the government must ensure that the people’s demands were fulfilled and that the camp was removed without any further delay as the setting up of the camp had resulted in the immense hardships for the local people as majority of them had decided to migrate to other places.

The forum said that time was witness that military might had unsuccessfully always been used to crush the genuine dissent in Kashmir and the fresh move of setting up of an army camp at Redwani had proved that force was the only tool used to muzzle the people’s genuine demands.

It also strongly denounced the deadly assault on the Kashmiri students studying in a University at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It said that the Kashmiri students and traders in various parts of India were not safe and were facing the life threats at the hands of fanatic elements.

Like this: Like Loading...