IOK HC grants bail to two sisters arrested with Aasiya Andrabi

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has granted bail to two sisters, who were booked along with Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates.

A division bench of the High court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe granted bail to the two women and ordered their released on bail. The court granted bail on the ground that no material on record specified that the two women were involved in the commission of offences.

In April, India police had had registered an FIR in Islamabad police station against the two sisters, besides Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi.

Meanwhile, the Indian Supreme Court rejected two pleas in the Kathua gang rape and murder case, one seeking a fresh investigation by police and the other demanding that the probe be transferred to India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud said that there was no reason to interfere in the matter and the accused could raise these issues during the ongoing trial before the lower court at Pathankot in Punjab.

The counsel for Kathua rape and murder victim, Deepika Rajawat, has termed the dismissal of plea that sought CBI probe into the case as her victory. She said the decision by the Indian Supreme Court is a victory and “we are heading for final victory”.

Like this: Like Loading...