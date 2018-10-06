Many Hurriyat leaders, activists arrested ahead of sham polls

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have arrested several Hurriyat leaders and activists ahead of the so-called local bodies and panchayat elections to prevent them from conducting poll boycott campaign in the territory.

Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, from his office at Aabi Guzar in Srinagar on Tuesday to stop him from carrying out the election boycott drive. A JKLF spokesman said that many party leaders and activists had also been put behind the bars during the past few days to prevent them from campaigning against the polls

Earlier, Indian police had arrested the Chief spokesman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, from his residence in Srinagar on September 27 and later booked him under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA). He is currently lodged at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. Other APHC leaders including Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Yasin Attai and Syed Imtiaz Haider have also been put under illegal detention.

The APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, is under continued house arrest at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar since 2010 while the authorities have also placed Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, under house detention in Islamabad town.

A police official told a local English daily Rising Kashmir that in coming days the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, would also be confined to their residences.

On the other hand, Indian police have also arrested scores of people during its crackdown in different areas of the Kashmir Valley.

It is to mention here that the four-phase polls for the local bodies in occupied Kashmir would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.

