Sham polls no substitute to Kashmir resolution

Shutdown in IOK on Monday against farcical elections

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that sham elections conducted by India in the territory are no substitute to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the upcoming so-called local bodies and panchayat elections in the territory were actually a military operation aimed at strengthening India’s illegal hold over Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the Kashmiri people to stay away from the polling process to send a message to New Delhi that they reject its illegal occupation of their soil and only wanted their right to self-determination.

The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a military operation had been launched under the garb of sham elections in the territory.

On the other hand, complete shutdown will be observed in occupied Kashmir on Monday to register protest against the holding of the so-called municipal and panchayat polls in the territory. Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and supported by other organizations including the High Court Bar Association. The four-phase polls for the local bodies in occupied Kashmir would be held on 8th, 10th, 13th and 16th of this month.

The authorities have placed many Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Muhammad Yasin Attai and Syed Imtiaz Haider besides several activists under house arrest or in detention to prevent them from conducting campaign for boycott of the sham polls in the territory.

Various Sikh bodies including Sikh Intellectuals Circle, International Sikh Federation and Sikh Students Federation in a statement announcing the boycott of the elections urged the people to remain aloof from the polling process.

Meanwhile, at least twenty passengers were killed and sixteen others injured when a minibus fell into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu. At least sixteen Indian army commandos were injured when a truck carrying them skidded off the road in Kanipora area of Shopian district.

