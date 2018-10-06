Sikh bodies appeal IOK people to boycott farcical elections

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, various Sikh bodies have appealed people to completely boycott the upcoming sham local bodies and Panchayat elections.

A meeting chaired by senior Sikh leader, S Narinder Singh Khalsa, and participated by representatives of various Sikh bodies discussed the prevailing grim situation in occupied Kashmir.

The participants of the meeting said the decision of imposing election on the people of occupied Kashmir shows insensitivity of the Indian authorities towards the genuine aspirations and concerns of the people of the territory.

The meeting was attended by the members of Sikh bodies including Sikh Intellectuals Circle, International Sikh Federation and Sikh Students Federation.

Meanwhile, Sikh leaders, S Rajinder Singh, S Ranjeet Singh, S Amanjot Singh, S Devinder Singh, S Manmohan Singh, Surinder Singh and S Manjeet Singh in a joint statement appealed to the UN to facilitate meaningful dialogue among India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir for peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

