APHC condemns inhuman treatment to detainees in Tihar Jail

Srinagar, October 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the inhuman treatment meted to the Kashmiri and Pakistani prisoners in Tihal Jail, New Delhi.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar commenting on the information that Pakistani prisoners lodged in Tihar jail were taken out of their barracks in the midnight and physically manhandled and ruthlessly beaten.

Condemning the brutality it said that this is a gross violation of national and international laws. The APHC said India is signatory to these laws but not abiding abide by these laws. It said when any Indian national is arrested on charges of spying or murderous conspiracies, they start beating the drum of human rights.

It also condemned the raid on the illegally detained elder son of prominent freedom fighter, Syed Salahuddin a few days back and termed it as vandalism and hooliganism by authorities. It said that harassing the families of jailed people was an old tactics of Indian imperialistic mindset by which they force the pro-freedom people to submission.

The APHC said that Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Dr GM Butt, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad and Zahoor Ahmad Watali had not been released despite court orders.

It added Indian authorities themselves tarnish the image and stature of its own judiciary by not respecting their verdict, but these tactics will not deter Kashmiris from pursuing our goal of freedom.

Meanwhile, APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident at Ramban where about two dozen people lost their life.

Like this: Like Loading...