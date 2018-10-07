‘BJP-RSS, Governor’s Rule behind killings’

Srinagar, October 07 (KNS): In occupied Kashmir, pro-India National Conference (NC) MLA, Shameema Firdous has said that the BJP-RSS and the Governor’s administration are responsible for the killing of two party workers.

She told reporters in Srinagar, “I have no hesitation in saying that the BJP-RSS killed my workers. I have no doubt about it.”

The Habbakadal MLA also blamed the Governor, Satya Pal Malik-led administration for the killings, which she said, were the result of a well-planned conspiracy to deter the NC and the people of the territory from participating in the Assembly polls.

The two NC workers were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Karfali Mohalla area of Habba Kadal on Friday morning while party’s block president was injured in the attack.

