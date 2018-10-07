Complete shutdown will be held in IOK tomorrow

Denial of ground realities on Kashmir India’s blunder

Srinagar, October 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, to register protest against the drama being enacted by India in the name of municipal and panchayat elections in the territory.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and supported by other organizations including the High Court Bar Association. The four-phase polls will commence from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in the territory to ensure smooth conduct of the election ploy. Indian army, police and paramilitary forces have been ordered to remain extra vigilant. The troops have intensified frisking in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. Over 400 additional companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the territory. Internet services have been suspended in South Kashmir.

The authorities have placed Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Muhammad Yasin Attai and Syed Imtiaz Haider under house arrest or in detention ahead of the election drama.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the denial of ground realities on Kashmir was the biggest blunder India had committed during the past seven decades. He said that Indian obduracy on Kashmir had threatened peace in South Asia by putting two nuclear-armed neighbours on the verge of catastrophic collision.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, termed the holding of elections after huge deployment of occupational forces, arrests of Hurriyat leaders and activists and suspension of internet service as mockery of democracy.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in a statement reiterated its pledge to defend the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, through thick and thin. They have appealed to the people to totally boycott the polling.

Indian troops launched a cordon and-search operation in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, today. The troops conducted door-to-door searches in Balpora, Barthipora, Wathoo, Ganowpora and Shirmal areas of the district.

