IOK people urged to stay away from farcical polls

Jammu, October 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has urged the people to stay away from the so-called elections being staged by India to hoodwink the world community.

APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said the people of Kashmir have been making supreme sacrifices for their inalienable right to self-determination and not for the sham elections.

He said elections have no relevance in Kashmir until people are given their birthright to self-determination.

