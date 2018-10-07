Judicial remand of Samad Inquilabi extended till Oct 10

Srinagar, October 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a local court in Bandipora district has extended the judicial remand of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chief, Abdul Samad Inquilabi till October 10.

Abdul Samad Inquilabi was arrested on September 20 from his house and was shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar.

Abdul Samad Inquilabi has filed a case in a local court at Bandipora, demanding Rs 100 million in compensation for detaining him without any justification as his detention under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) was quashed by different courts.

