Mirwaiz put under house arrest on eve of sham polls

Srinagar, October 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest on the eve of local bodies and panchayat election drama being enacted in the territory from tomorrow.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued from his residence in Srinagar, today, termed the elections as mockery of democracy. He said that huge deployment of troops had been made, Hurriyat leaders and activists had been arrested while internet had been closed to make the election drama a success.

The polls are scheduled to begin on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10, third phase on October 13 and last phase on October 16.

The counting of votes will be done on October 20.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for a boycott of the polls.

