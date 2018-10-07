Pro-India parties asked to save precious lives in IOK

Srinagar, October 07 (KNS): In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly Engineer Abdul Rasheed has appealed to pro-India political parties to wake up and save precious lives in the territory.

Engineer Abdul Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Unless the political parties of various thoughts don’t lead the masses from the front and make New Delhi understand about the sacrifices, sentiments and aspirations of Kashmiris nothing may change on the ground.”

He said it is unfortunate that New Delhi has been using every killing to strengthen its viewpoint on the Kashmir dispute.

