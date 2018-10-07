Yasin Malik remembers Dr Farooq Haider on his anniversary

Srinagar, October 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid glowing tributes to late Dr Farooq Haider on his death anniversary.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Dr Farooq Haider was a legend who till his last breath stood with the Kashmir cause.

Yasin Malik termed Dr Farooq Haider his childhood hero, a legend and a humble son of soil, who died on October 6, 2009 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

