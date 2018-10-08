Calls for Redwani chalo on Friday

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Yasir has called for Redwani Chalo on Friday against the establishment of army camps in Kulgam district

Qazi Yasir addressing a news conference in Islamabad town, said he visited Redwani where an indian army camp has been recently established. “The people of the area have been on a complete strike since then. Four camps are located in a distance of less than three kilometers,” he added.

He said since 2016, many camps have been set up and re-established in many residential areas of South Kashmir. He said the people of the area have been observing shutdown for the past 10 days.

He said India needs to understand that camps create an environment of fear and chaos among locals. “If India wants to be in a state of war with Kashmiris, We want to tell them that every Kashmiri is ready to fight this war, but we must resolve issues amicably,” he maintained.

He said Ummat-e-Islami will keep ballot boxes at every main square of South Kashmir and will ask people to come out and choose between freedom and India.

He also demanded the release of Political prisoners including Sarjan Barkati and Shabbir Ahmad Shah.

Like this: Like Loading...