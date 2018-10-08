Clashes erupt during protests against sham elections in IOK

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, clashes erupted between Indian forces’ personnel and youth in Bagh-e-Mehtab and Machoo areas of Srinagar during protests against the soc-called municipal elections, today.

The youth took to streets amid a complete shutdown and pelted with stones the troops deployed near Railway Bridge for the conduct of the polls.

The forces fired teargas shells, triggering further clashes.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Ummat-e-Islami Chairman Qazi Yasir and Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yousuf Naqash during raids on their residences in Islamabad and Srinagar districts.

