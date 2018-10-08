Election drama always brought woes to Kashmiri people: Forum

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while strongly denouncing the house detention of its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has rejected the election drama being staged by India in the territory to mislead the international community.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “A heavy contingent of Indian forces arrived at Mirwaiz’ residence during wee hours and placed him under house arrest.” The spokesman said that the policy of force being used against people to keep them away from the religious practices and gatherings had further exposed their repression.

The Hurriyat spokesman also condemned fresh arrest spree launched by the troops across the length and breadth of Kashmir aimed to instill fear among the population.

The spokesman said, “Whenever election drama is enacted in Kashmir, it brings endless miseries and suffering to the people in the form of unending frisking at every nook and corner, cordons and searches. Youth are arrested and lodged in police stations, massive crackdowns are launched on the resistance of leaders and huge deployment of forces is made to thrust the so-called polls on people who have already rejected this military exercise,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir SALVATION MOVEMENT (JKSM) Chairman, Zaffer Akbar Butt in a statement rejected the election drama in Kashmir and said that the people of Kashmir were striving for the right to self-determination.

