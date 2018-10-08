Immediate release of illegally detained Peer Ashraf demanded

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami has strongly condemned the shifting of an illegally detained resident of of Batagund, Dooru, Peer Ashraf to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

Jamaat spokesman, advocate Zahid Ali In a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Peer Ashraf has been languishing in different police stations and jails for more than 14 years. His detention is being prolonged despite clear cut directives from the court to release him.”

The spokesman said, on Saturday evening Indian forces raided the parental house of Peer Ashraf and ransacked the household goods and tortured the family members without any justification.

“The Indian forces tried to arrest a minor boy, Peerzada Bilal, but his mother resisted their move. The locals also protested against this highhandedness which forced these forces to flee from the spot,” he deplored.

“Jamaat Islami K strongly condemns this attitude of the forces which contradicts the basic principles of the democracy and rule of law. Jamaat demands immediate release of Peer Ashraf who stands acquitted of all charges by the trial court,” advocate Zahid Ali said.

