JKLF, Waza shocked over tragic road accident in IOK

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir liberation Front (JKLF) and Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza have expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident near Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway in which 22 persons lost their lives and many injured.

A delegation of JKLF comprising Maulana Muhammad Yakoob Rabbani and Shamsuddin Rahi visited the families of all deceased in accident and delivered condolences from the JKLF chairman to the bereaved families.

Mukhtar Waza, today, visited Banihal and expressed solidarity with some bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured persons.

