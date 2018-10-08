Kashmir dispute will be raised in Europe and Britain: Speakers

Bradford, October 08 (KMS): The Kashmir dispute will be highlighted in Europe and Britain and Kashmir conferences will be conducted in the parliament as well as in local hotels.

These views were expressed by speakers at a special function held under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI).

Patron of the Movement, Sardar Abdur Rahman Khan chaired the function while shadow minister for justice, Barrister Imran Hussain and Editor of daily Kashmir Express, Shamim Ashraf were chief guests.Barrister Imran Hussain addressing on the occasion thanked the government of Pakistan and paid tributes to the JKSDMI Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain for his efforts to project the Kashmir dispute at international level. He said that he would also demand of India to allow them to visit occupied Kashmir so that their report on rights violations could be properly completed.

The JKSDMI Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain in his address threw light on the efforts of his organization for the Kashmir cause and said that more such programmes would be arranged to expose India and its stooges in occupied Kashmir.

General Secretary of the Movement, Mohammad Azam, Director Administration, Hairy Boota, President of Pakistani Doctors Association, UK, Dr Ghulam Abbas, Councillor Kaneez Akhtar, central leader of the Movement, Naila Sharif and others in their addresses highlighted the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and called for peaceful and amicable settlement of the lingering dispute.

