Youths’ adherence to freedom struggle upsets India, forces

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the increasing number of educated youth joining armed struggle in the recent months against India’s illegal occupation of their motherland has perplexed New Delhi and its army and paramilitary forces in the territory.

Over a dozen of youth from Kashmir’s Pulwama, Kupwara and Shopian districts recently joined the freedom struggle.

The photographs of many youth holding assault rifles have gone viral from past couple of days. Official sources said that during the current year a large number of youth, mostly educated, joined the armed struggle particularly in southern parts of the valley.

Official records show that since April this year, over 140 youth joined the ranks of mujahid organizations to fight against India’s illegal occupation. “These youth leave homes and after a couple of days post their photographs holding assault rifles on social media,” said an official admitting that joining of youth to armed struggle is worrisome.

“I received information about over a dozen youth from past 24 hours who have joined militancy. It implies the killing of militants has not stopped these youth to desist from joining militancy,” the official admitted.

