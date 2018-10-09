Arrest of Hilal War denounced

Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Party, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, during a raid on his residence in Maisuma area of Srinagar.

The detained Hurriyat leader was lodged at Maisuma Police Station, Srinagar.

Peoples Political Party in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of its Chairman.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, was also arrested by the police. He was lodged in Safa Kadal Police Station, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the illegally detained Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement denounced the assertions of Indian Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, that no power could snatch Jammu and Kashmir from India. He said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and its future was to be decided by the people of Jammu and Kashmir through the exercise of their right to self-determination.

