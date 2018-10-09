Bhim Singh demands cancelation of polls in IOK

Jammu, October 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Professor Bhim Singh, the Chief Patron of National Panthers Party (NPP), has urged the Governor to cancel the drama being enacted in the name of municipal elections in the Kashmir Valley.

Bhim Singh in a statement issued in Jammu said that it was shocking that there was no contesting candidate in 178 wards whereas 236 seats were contested by a single party.

The NPP chief pointed out that the administration didn’t care to organize single meeting with the representatives of the political parties and cross-section of societies in the Valley prior to announcement of the election schedule.

He said the Governor has an exclusive power to take decision in this regard and the wise decision shall be cancellation of civic polls in Kashmir Valley.

