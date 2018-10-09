ICRC urged to send team to visit Tihar Jail

Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association has strongly condemned the ill-treatment meted out to Kashmiri and Pakistani prisoners lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi, describing it as flagrant violation of international law.

The Bar Association in a statement issued in Srinagar said the jail manual envisages that a person, while in custody, is not stripped of his legal and fundamental rights and that all those aspects of life which make a person to live with human dignity are guaranteed to a prisoner while in jail.

“The prisoner can neither be kept in solitary confinement nor held in fetters. He also cannot be handcuffed, tortured, humiliated or beaten while in police custody or in jail,” the Bar said. “The Government is also bound to provide human conditions in prisons and protection homes and give special treatment to children and women lodged in jails or protection homes.”

The Bar Association demanded that the Kashmiri and Pakistani prisoners lodged in jails, both inside and outside the territory, should not be maltreated.

It urged the International Committee of Red Cross to send its teams to Tihar and other jails in India to find as to why Kashmiri and Pakistani prisoners were driven out of their cells and barracks during the night hours and were beaten by jail authorities and as to why medical and other facilities were denied to them despite court orders and the requirements under the jail manual.

Like this: Like Loading...