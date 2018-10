Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a civilian, Mukesh Kumar, was killed after an Indian Army vehicle deliberately hit him on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway.

Mukesh Kumar, 30, was critically injured after the Indian Army vehicle deliberately hit him when he was shifting apple boxes in a truck from another truck which had met with an accident in Lamberi area on the highway.

He was rushed to Nowshera hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

