Poll bound areas to observe shutdown tomorrow

Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed in the areas scheduled to go for second phase of local bodies’ election drama, tomorrow.

Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, asked the people to stay away from the Indian military exercise being conducted by India in the name of local bodies’ elections.

While terming the polls as sham elections the JRL called for shutdown in Solina, Alochibagh, SD Colony Batamaloo, Ziarat Batamaloo, Shaheed Gunj, Karan Nagar, Chhattabal, Qamarwari, Bemina east and west, Nund Reshi Colony, Parimpora, Zainakote, Lawaypora, Mujgund, Tankipora, Haba Kadal, Barbarshah, Fateh Kadal, Munawarabad, Langate, Sumbal, Kunzar, Watergam, Charar-e-Shareef, Beerwah, Magam, Yaripora, Frisal, Islamabad and Bijbehara.

“People will show their total disconnect and dismissal of them by staying away and boycotting this drama,” the JRL said.

